SBI commits Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund to boost COVID-19 vaccination drive

In a bid to support next phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive, State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to contribute Rs 11 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, "It is at times of adversity that the true form of unity is tested, and we all can take pride in the efforts that our nation has put in to fight the pandemic. The fight against the pandemic is not yet over, and as a responsible corporate citizen, we consider it our duty to support the government's efforts to vaccinate all. I request everyone to come forward and help in whatever way they can to ensure a successful vaccination drive."

Early last year, SBI had committed 0.25 per cent of its annual profit to support the fight against COVID-19 and also made significant contribution in the form of supply of masks, sanitisers, among others to the needy. Additionally, SBI employees in their effort to support the nation in the unprecedented times had contributed Rs 107 crore to the PM CARES Fund.

India has started the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive from today that will cover 10 crore people across the country. In the second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive, people above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities would be administered the vaccine at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals. While the vaccine will be given free of cost at government hospitals, private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of the shot.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin at AIIMS. He also urged all those who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine to come ahead and do so.

