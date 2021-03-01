COVID-19 vaccine: 'Inspired, humbled by PM's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat', says Bharat Biotech

Covaxin's developer Bharat Biotech tweeted on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat" soon after the PM took the first dose of the vaccine. The Hyderabad- based pharmaceutical giant tweeted, "Inspired and humbled by honourable Prime Minister's remarkable commitment to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Yes, we all shall fight #COVID-19 together and emerge victorious."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covaxin at AIIMS. He also shared an image of himself getting vaccinated on Twitter. In this image, the Prime Minister is seen sporting an Assamese gamocha. The Prime Minister tweeted, "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in a quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19."

He also urged all those who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine to come ahead and do so.

Odisha Chief Minister also received the first dose of Covaxin as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the ministers have decided to avail the paid immunisation facility and told news agency ANI, "Modi Ji had clearly said that our COVID warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us. To those who were questioning him, he has replied, "I was waiting for my turn." We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility."

The second phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination began on Monday. Under this phase, those above 60 years of age, people in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities, armed forces personnel, police personnel, and vulnerable groups will be included. Those healthcare and frontline workers who missed getting vaccinated in the previous phase will also be covered in this stage.

