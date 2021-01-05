SBI, Jio have more customers than US population

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said that it has a customer base of 44.89 crore at 22,141 branches across the country, is higher than the entire US population. America's population stands at 33.2 crore.

: Population in 2020 was 33.2 crore

: SBI has 44.89 crore customers #USvsIndia



*As per SBI annual report of 2019-20. State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) January 5, 2021

While the country's largest lender was exuberant about its customer base overtaking the total American population as of 2020, Twitter users did not spare this chance to share their two cents about their experience.

Is that the reason of providing with the poor service to customers? Staffs rude behaviour, inefficiency and many more. Apurv (@ask_apurv) January 5, 2021

The pet lunch time dialogue

: How may I help you sir?

: Abhi lunch time h baad m aana!

Also : Counter number 2 m jao! Rohit Rawat (@rohitrrawat) January 5, 2021

Please talk about NPAs also

What is your NPA data ?? As per SBI annual report 2019-2020. Nehal (@iNehalDesai) January 5, 2021

You can crack better jokes for sure

WHAT A JOKE , CORRECT You YOUR FIGURES amar jha (@anjha26) January 5, 2021

This tweet by SBI comes on the back of the country's largest lender clearing the 'positive pay system ' for cheques which requires confirmation of key information for payments exceeding the Rs 50,000 threshold.

State Bank of India was not the only one to celebrate its expanding customer base. Reliance Jio claimed in its recent tweet that its subscriber base is more than the entire US population at 40 crore.