SBI YONO app continues to show error, customers complain on social media

State Bank of India (SBI) customers are irked with the bank's Yono (You Only Need One) app which has been down since yesterday. Customers are taking to social media to express the distress that the app is causing in carrying out transactions. Check out reactions here.





New updated #SBIYONO app is designed to work during non-working hours & over the weekendsð & if you are lucky enough then working hours and weekdays tooð¤@TheOfficialSBIpic.twitter.com/SgL5wUktjT â Waseem M. Mohammed (@MMWaseem80) December 3, 2020

Guess this is one of those bad days for @TheOfficialSBI where even a OTP on #sbiyono doesnât work. But there are no messages , no updates on social media about whatâs working and by when things are up. If I canât rely on a bank to communicate then I canât rely on it at all ð â Koel (@thisiskoel) December 2, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI Yono App is not working since 3 days. Have never seen any outage like this for 3 days. Is it #IBM or #TCS managing these systems? Definition of P1 has been changed.#SBIYONO â Srikanth Popuri (@Srikanth_Popuri) December 3, 2020

@TheOfficialSBI Your BM says 80% of bank operations can perform online and when I use it, it takes 1 hour almost to perform a single operation.



at least do care for User Experience.#consumerbehavior#banking#SBI#SBIYONO#DineshKumarKhara#DigitalIndia â Pankaj Gadkar (@PankajGadkar) December 3, 2020

Sbi branches be like "lunch ke baad " and #SbiYono app be like "maintenance ke baad" @TheOfficialSBI ðð â Prathviraj P Shenoy (@PiratedDosa) November 29, 2020

Lunch time khatam hua ho to batana #M005 kab hatega? Ya fir Harshad bhai ko batana padega ð¤ #SBIYONO@TheOfficialSBI â Yash Thakkar (@yashthakkar7823) December 3, 2020

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#SBI#StateBankOfIndia#ImportantAnnouncement#InternetBanking#OnlineSBIpic.twitter.com/7Qykf85r85 â State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 3, 2020

Amid the social media outrage over the app's malfunction, SBI has assured customers that they're fixing the app. SBI said in a tweet today, "We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience."

Last month also, SBI customers faced technical issues. At that time, SBI wrote on Twitter, "We regret the inconvenience caused. There are intermittent connectivity issues with our Servers. Kindly bear with us as our team is on the job to resolve the issue at the earliest. In the meantime, we suggest you to use our other digital channels."

Meanwhile, in a rare move, the RBI has cracked down on HDFC Bank for frequent outages in its internet and mobile banking. The private sector lender has been ordered to halt all upcoming digital activities and not issue any new credit cards.

