SBI's net banking tip for customers is inspired by Elon Musk's baby name

Even as Tesla CEO Elon Musk choosing a unique name for his baby has left many puzzled, the State Bank of India (SBI) took inspiration from it. The SBI took to Twitter recently telling its customers to keep unique internet banking passwords while ensuring they are not names of their family members. "Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!," SBI tweeted on May 8.
Here's a friendly reminder to update your passwords and don't set it as a family member's name!#ElonMusk #xa12musk #xa12 pic.twitter.com/JQZiyPG56mState Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 8, 2020
Meanwhile, the SBI recently sent a mail to its customers. The letter titled, 'A letter for your safety', laid down six important tips that customers must follow while banking online.
