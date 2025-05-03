SBI Q4 results: Lender reports 10 percent drop in standalone net profit at ₹18,642.59 crore

The country’s largest public lender, State Bank of India (SBI) reported a drop of 10 percent in standalone net profit for Q4FY25 at ₹18,642.59 crore compared to ₹20,698.35 crore in the corresponding period last year. The public sector bank’s net interest income (NII) stood at ₹42,774 crore.

The state-run lender’s operating profit for FY25 crossed ₹1 lakh crore and grew by 17.89 percent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,10,579 crore while operating profit for Q4FY25 grew by 8.83 percent YoY to ₹31,286 crore.

Advertisement

The bank’s net profit for FY25 stood at ₹70,901 crore, witnessing a growth of 16.08 percent YoY. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio stood at 1.82 percent and improved by 42 bps YoY. The net NPA ratio was at 0.47 percent improved by 10 bps YoY.

The bank revised its credit growth guidance for FY26 to 12–13%, down from an earlier projection of 14-16%. SBI said its net interest margin (NIM) outlook remains linked to the interest rate cycle and it expects further monetary easing in the coming quarters.

CS Setty, Chairman of State Bank of India, said that credit growth continues to be good across all segments, though there is some moderation. He added that the bank continues to demonstrate industry-leading asset quality.

Advertisement

The lender declared a dividend of ₹15.90 per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, with a record date of May 16 and payment scheduled for May 30.

The State Bank of India Board also plans to raise up to ₹25,000 crore through equity issuance in FY 2025-26 via qualified institutions placement (QIP), Follow-on Public Offer, or other approved methods, subject to regulatory approvals, the bank said in an exchange filing.