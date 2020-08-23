Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 67,622 crore in m-cap; RIL, Bharti Airtel worst-hit

Seven out of the top-10 most valued domestic companies added a total of Rs 67,622.08 crore to their market valuation last week, led by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and ITC were the gainers while Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Infosys and Bharti Airtel witnessed a decline in their market valuation.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 28,183.55 crore to Rs 5.97 lakh crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation rose by Rs 21,839.67 crore to its valuation at Rs 2.55 lakh crore, while HUL added Rs 6,848.94 crore to its market valuation which now stands at Rs 5.17 lakh crore.

The market capitalisation of Kotak Mahindra Bank climbed Rs 6,241.25 crore to Rs 2.65 lakh crore and that of HDFC went up by Rs 1,858.87 crore to Rs 3.22 lakh crore.

TCS added Rs 2,157.62 crore to its valuation, which rose to Rs 8.43 lakh crore. The market valuation of ITC rose by Rs 492.18 crore to Rs 2.42 lakh crore.

In contrast, the market cap of Reliance Industries dropped Rs 20,507.97 crore to Rs 13.19 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation fell Rs 4,855.45 crore to Rs 2.83 lakh crore and that of Infosys went lower by Rs 1,972.11 crore to Rs 4.04 lakh crore.

During the week, the BSE Sensex advanced 557.38 points, or 1.47 per cent.

