Shapoorji Pallonji group calls for public listing of Tata Sons to ensure transparency, strengthen governance

In a statement addressing the recent developments within Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry, representing the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has reiterated the company’s long-standing position advocating for the public listing of Tata Sons. The Group emphasised that transparency, fairness, and adherence to the principles of good corporate governance should be at the core of these discussions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group firmly believes that a public listing of Tata Sons would not only reflect the values envisioned by its founder, Shri Jamsetji Tata, but also bolster trust among all stakeholders, including employees, investors, and the people of India, it said in a statement. By adopting this step, Tata Sons would continue to honor its legacy while embracing a future built on openness and integrity, it added.

"We believe that transparency is the most profound form of respect for both the legacy of Tata Sons and its future,” stated Mistry. He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) upholds its regulatory commitments, specifically regarding the 30th September 2025 compliance timeline under the “Upper Layer” classification, which requires Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to act in the interest of investors.

Advertisement

Mistry stressed that the public listing would provide significant value not only to Tata Sons but also to its over 1.2 crore indirect shareholders in listed Tata companies. It would unlock immense financial value, reflecting the aspirations of the people who have always regarded the Tata name as a symbol of national pride.

In addition to its economic implications, a publicly accountable Tata Sons would substantially benefit Tata Trusts, India’s largest public charity. A transparent Tata Sons would establish a robust dividend policy, ensuring consistent funding for charitable initiatives that support the welfare of the underprivileged, community development, and national service.

Reaffirming the Shapoorji Pallonji Group’s commitment to the ideals of Jamsetji Tata, Mistry concluded by expressing the Group’s dedication to playing a constructive role alongside Tata Trusts and Tata Sons in safeguarding and furthering their shared vision of service to the nation.