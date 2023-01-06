Shark Tank India 2: ‘Keep hustling,' says boAt’s Aman Gupta to STAGE founders

Most entrepreneurs face hiccups, be it a lack of funding or being on the verge of shutting down. But how they deal with these challenges and emerge stronger is what defines everything. Shark Tank India investor and wearables brand boAt’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Aman Gupta said in a recent LinkedIn post that he has always faced 'downs' more times than people know.

Gupta added that people have no other option but to work hard and rise when they hit rock bottom and advised entrepreneurs to keep hustling. The boAt Co-Founder further mentioned that he not only feels inspired by the spirit of entrepreneurs who work through adversities to make it big but by people with entrepreneurial and enduring positive spirits in general.

Gupta wrote in his post, “In [fact], we all face downs. I have been down too, more times than you can imagine. But when you hit rock bottom, there is only one way out Up. keep hustling, the day you stop trying is the day you fail. Inspired by the spirit of not just such entrepreneurs, but people with entrepreneurial and enduring positive spirit in general.”

He also shared an over 50-second-long clip from Shark Tank India season 2’s third episode. In this clip, Gupta is seen telling the founders of the hyperlocal content platform STAGE the country needs people like them. Gupta says, “India needs people like you. I’ll tell you why. Many entrepreneurs in India fall but to rise from that and make a Rs 300 crore-worth company is like, amazing. How are you feeling? Am I right or not?”

Listening to this, two of the founders of STAGE say yes and get teary-eyed. Gupta then underscores, “Six of my businesses tanked and that is when boAt was made.”

Gupta, who is also the CMO at boAt tells the other founder of STAGE, “You have made a Rs 300 crore company. I believe you are the hope of entrepreneurs. They will look at you and say, ‘Boss jab gir ke banda Rs 300 crore ki company bana sakta hai na to isse jyaada kuch nahi chahiye.’” Gupta says towards the end, “I’m not just giving money. I’m doing it for India.”

Founded by Vinay Singhal, Parveen Singhal, and Shashank Vaishnav, STAGE secured Rs 3 crore in debt and equity at a valuation of Rs 250 crore from Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Gupta and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar. The startup has also raised funds from Blume Ventures, Better Capital and other marquee investors.

Shark Tank India season 2 started airing on Sony TV, SonyLIV app, and SonyLIV website from January 2. The show has a panel of sharks or investors who listen to pitches from budding entrepreneurs and invest in their businesses. The sharks on this show are boAt Co-Founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Executive Director Namita Thapar, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, and CarDekho founder Amit Jain.

