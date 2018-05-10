Siemens launches four digitization centres in India

Siemens has launched its digitalization platform 'Mindsphere' in India, along with four application centres in Pune, Noida and Gurgaon (two). Mindsphere is Siemens' open, cloud-based operating system for the Internet of Things (IoT) that connects products, plants, systems and machines with advanced analytics capabilities.

Siemens currently has 20 such centres for digital customer applications in 17 countries and each of the centres specializes in a particular industry in which Siemens is active. At the four centres in India, around 900 software developers, data specialists and engineers will work together with the customers to develop digital innovations for data analysis and machine learning, said Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG.

"Siemens is taking the Fourth Industrial Revolution from concept to reality. We are now one of the world's top 10 software companies, creating digital solutions that enable customers to reduce costs, improve reliability and develop new business models," Roland Busch said on Thursday at the Siemens Innovation Day in Mumbai.

In India, Siemens is executing over 100 digital projects for about 150 customers across various industry segments, and over 2500 engineers are working on these projects. Approximately one million devices and systems worldwide are now connected via MindSphere, and this figure will reach 1.25 million by the end of fiscal 2018, said the executive.

Globally Siemens had revenues of 5.2 billion euros in fiscal 2017 from digital technologies, including 4 billion euros from software and 1.2 billion euros from digital services. This corresponds to a 20-per cent increase year-over-year and is much ahead of the market growth of about eight percent in the field of digitalisation.

At present revenues from digitization are not big for Siemens India, but soon that is likely to change, said Sunil Mathur, managing director and CEO of Siemens India.