Siemens unveils its open digital business platform, Xcelerator

At its India Innovation Day in Mumbai, Siemens announced the launch of its open digital business platform, Xcelerator. The management of the Munich-headquartered technology company said India will play a key role in the global rollout of the Siemens Xcelerator.

Addressing the media, Siemens AG’s Chief Technology Officer and Strategy Officer, Peter Koerte said the background to Xcelerator comes from the digital transformation that one sees across the world today. “There are a host of client requirements and it is difficult for one company to cater to all that. That’s where the role of Xcelerator becomes critical,” he explained. As a concept, Xcelerator’s goal is to accelerate digital transformation and value creation for customers of all sizes in industry, buildings, grids and mobility. It also offers a curated portfolio consisting of software, IoT-enabled hardware and digital services.

On the specific issue of monetisation, Koerte maintained it was early to speak about it. “Our intent is to increase the number of transactions,” he said. Of Siemens’ global R&D budget of €5.9 billion, half will go into digital. Elaborating on the intention to have a marketplace, he pointed out that it was critical to facilitate interactions and transactions between customers, partners and developers. In India, Siemens has over 6,000 software engineers spread across its development centres.

According to Sunil Mathur, MD & CEO, Siemens Limited, there is a huge opportunity with the scalability of technology. Taking the case of the pharmaceutical industry, he outlined the challenges that companies faced when it came to meeting FDA requirements and guidelines. “It is a complicated process that is time-consuming and expensive,” pointed out Mathur. Without human intervention and a seamless flow of data with reliability and authenticity, Siemens, he added, has been able to accomplish a huge savings on time and costs.

Also read: Siemens India appoints SAP Labs MD Sindhu Gangadharan as independent director