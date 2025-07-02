Sigachi accident not caused by reactor explosion; plant operations to be shut for 90 days, says company

The accident at Sigachi Industries chemical plant that killed 40 and injured 33 workers was not due to a reactor explosion, the company said in a statement. Moreover, it added, the plant operations would remain temporarily shut for 90 days.

Sigachi Industries, in a filing, added: “It is with anguish that we share details of the accident that occurred at the Sigachi Industries facility in Pashamylaram, Telangana, resulting in the loss of 40 valued team members and one that left over 33 injured. Our thoughts are with those affected by this tragic accident. Since the time of the accident, we have been coordinating the emergency response, family support, and extending cooperation with the investigation and compliance efforts.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Sigachi Industries Ltd has committed to an ex-gratia compensation of INR 1 crore to the families of the deceased, while those injured will receive full medical and rehabilitation support. As we await the results of the investigation, we would like to clarify that the accident was not caused by a reactor explosion at the plant, as mentioned in sections of the media. We will continue to send updates as we receive information from the investigations. Our plant operations will remain temporarily suspended for approximately 90 days,” it said.

Meanwhile, according to an FIR registered against the management of Sigachi Industries, the company was using outdated machinery, and workers were forced to operate it. The Sangareddy police registered an FIR on Monday against the factory management based on a complaint by a family member of one of the victims. The FIR was filed under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempting to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the BNS.

Advertisement

The FIR stated that the complainant’s father and other employees had repeatedly informed the management about the need to replace the old machinery, warning of possible danger and heavy losses to property and lives. Despite these warnings, the management ignored the concerns and continued using the outdated machinery, which led to the explosion, the FIR said, citing the complainant.

The complaint was lodged by Yashwanth Rajanala, whose father, Rajanala Venkat Jagan Mohan, had worked at Sigachi for 20 years. Yashwanth said his father had shared his concerns with family members several times, but the company took no action. On the day of the accident, Yashwanth was informed by his uncle, Ram Mohan Rao, that a fire had broken out at the factory around 9.30 am, causing fatalities and severe burns to workers.

Advertisement

Yashwanth rushed to the Government Area Hospital in Patancheru, where he identified his father’s body. A senior official from the Telangana Fire Department said the company did not have a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the department. The plant lacked adequate safety measures such as fire alarms and heat sensors. The official explained that obtaining a NoC is an online process reviewed by a committee. Sigachi Industries had not applied for the certificate, so none was issued.