'If he is so preoccupied, why...': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy lashes out at Sigachi top brass after deadly explosion

“More than 24 hours have passed—where is your MD? He has to come,” Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy demanded, confronting a Sigachi Industries official in the aftermath of the state's deadliest industrial disaster. “If he is so preoccupied, why does he run factories? Our government will take it very seriously.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The sharp rebuke came after a massive explosion at the Sigachi Industries chemical plant in Medak district left at least 37 workers dead and dozens injured on June 30. The blast, which occurred between 8:15 and 9:35 am at the company’s Pashamylaram facility, flattened the multi-storey structure and ignited a large fire. Rescue teams are still working to retrieve bodies and search for survivors under the debris.

Chief Minister Reddy, who visited the site and met with company representatives, was critical of the management’s absence following the accident. He questioned their accountability and pressed for answers on labour details, asking, “How many are skilled and how many unskilled?”

A Sigachi official responded, “Approx 40 unskilled… we have to find out who has insurance and who doesn’t. All that will be segregated soon.” The official added that the company’s Executive Chairman and Vice Chairman had visited the site the previous day.

Advertisement

Reddy instructed hospitals to provide full medical support to victims without delay. “We have given blanket sanctions to hospitals—just take any decision, any money that is required,” he said.

The explosion reportedly originated in the dryer unit of the plant’s quality control section, possibly due to a malfunction in the MCC (Microcrystalline Cellulose) drying system—a substance used in tablet manufacturing.

Most of the deceased were migrant workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. More than 35 others were injured, and several remain unaccounted for.

The state government has ordered a high-level probe. A special committee will investigate the cause of the blast and review compliance with safety norms. “This is a tragedy of unprecedented scale,” a senior state official said. “We will not allow such a failure of oversight to go unpunished.”

Advertisement

Sigachi Industries has yet to issue a detailed statement. The incident adds to a growing series of industrial accidents in Telangana, renewing concerns over regulatory enforcement in hazardous manufacturing zones.