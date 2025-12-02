MCA raises small company limits: Capital to Rs 10 cr, turnover to Rs 100 cr for easier compliance

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has implemented significant amendments to the Companies (Specification of Definition Details) Rules, 2014, under the Companies (Specification of Definition Details) Amendment Rules, 2025. These new provisions, issued through notification G.S.R. 880(E) on 1 December 2025, immediately revise the financial thresholds for companies seeking classification as a small company. Industry observers note the measure as a strategic step to support India's business landscape, particularly benefiting the startup and MSME sectors by reducing their regulatory obligations and associated costs.

Under the amended rules, the paid-up capital ceiling for small companies has been raised from previous levels to Rs 10 crore, while the turnover threshold has been increased to Rs 100 crore. These updated criteria are now applicable in accordance with sub-clauses (i) and (ii) of clause (85) under Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. The move is expected to expand eligibility for small company status, offering a streamlined regulatory environment for a greater number of businesses.

The notification explicitly states that the revised definition substitutes clause (t) of Rule 2(1) of the Companies (Specification of Definition Details) Rules, 2014. By broadening the boundaries for paid-up capital and turnover, the MCA aims to accommodate economic growth and provide relief to companies that have evolved beyond previous limits yet still seek simplified compliance requirements.

According to experts, these elevated thresholds are designed to "Bring thousands of additional companies under the 'small company' category." This expansion is expected to ease regulatory pressure for businesses navigating statutory obligations, including board meetings, annual filings, and audit requirements.

The changes are directly aimed at reducing the compliance burden for eligible companies, particularly startups and MSMEs, which often cite statutory complexity as a barrier to growth. The government views these reforms as aligned with its broader agenda of promoting ease of doing business and encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

The Companies (Specification of Definition Details) Rules were originally notified in March 2014 and most recently amended in September 2022 prior to this update. The latest revision continues the government’s approach of adjusting regulatory thresholds in response to the evolving needs of India’s corporate sector.