Sonata Software appoints Samir Dhir as new CEO

Global IT services and solutions firm Sonata Software on Thursday announced that Samir Dhir has been appointed as CEO of the company effective April 8, 2022. It added that its current CEO Srikar Reddy is voluntarily stepping down and will be continuing as Managing Director of the firm.

“... the Board of Directors of Sonata Software Limited at its meeting held today (i.e. 7th April, 2022), has approved the appointment of Mr. Samir Dhir as CEO of the Company with effect from 8th April 2022,” noted Sonata Software in an official statement.

The firm stated that this CEO transition is part of Sonata Software board's succession plan. “Mr Srikar Reddy will continue as MD and will transition to Samir over the next 9 to 12 months,” it added.

The board also announced that there would be continuity with Reddy being elevated as Executive Vice Chairman once this transition is complete. Reddy will continue to support the leadership team on important organizational initiatives.

“We are excited to have Samir join us as CEO in this growth phase,” said Srikar Reddy. “He is a proven leader for scaling organisations, and we believe Samir will provide the leadership and vision required for the next phase of Sonata’s growth,” he added.

The firm explained that Dhir will bring with him 25 years of leadership and industry experience to Sonata. In his previous role, Dhir served as CEO of Global Markets and Industries at Virtusa, where he managed the company's revenues of over $1.6 billion. As part of the role, he built depth in BFSI, TMT, and Healthcare industries for Digital capabilities.

"I am delighted and honored to join Sonata at this exciting time for our employees, clients, and partners," said Samir Dhir. "Sonata has a great trajectory with strong partnerships and market momentum. I look forward to working with Sonata teams globally to help scale the platform leveraging the deep expertise and knowledge of our employees to support our clients’ digital journey,” conveyed Dhir.

The firm clarified that Dhir is not related to any of the directors or key managerial personnel or promoters and promoter group of the company.