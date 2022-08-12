Sony Pictures Networks India to shift Mumbai office to 100% renewable electricity

Committed to achieve net zero target by 2050, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) plans to undergo a complete shift of its Mumbai office to 100 per cent renewable electricity effective September 1, 2022. This green initiative will allow the organisation to save 2,500-2,700 tonnes of CO2 per year, which is equivalent to a 10 per cent reduction in the organisation’s overall carbon footprint in FY22-23, the company said.

"It gives us enormous pride every time we, as an organisation, have the opportunity to engage in the mission of building a sustainable future. SPNI's transition to a renewable energy-driven model of operation comes when India is on track to become an 'Energy Independent' nation by 2047. We are proud to embark on this journey on the anvil of our country's 75th year of Independence - 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” says Nitin Nadkarni, CFO, Sony Pictures Networks India.

Pioneering sustainable shifts in the media and entertainment industry, SPNI claims this switch to the usage of 100 percent renewable energy to be a significant step towards achieving its goal of 25 per cent carbon reduction by 2025. Earlier this year, the company has released sustainability guidelines for content production and the adoption of electric vehicles for employee commute, among others.



The measures incorporated covered a wide range of operations and included actionable initiatives such as a complete ban on single-use plastic, thermocol for set design and flex for printing. It also included using low-VOC paints, FSC certified timber, ethical and eco-friendly cosmetics, and implementing mandatory waste segregation and recycling policy.



Furthermore, it recommended training and capacity-building initiatives to develop a workforce and infrastructure sensitised to the ongoing processes associated with the green shift. The company also stated that the guidelines outlined a course of action that all SPNI associated production houses and partners must follow. These guidelines are designed to have SPNI achieve a zero environmental footprint by 2050.

