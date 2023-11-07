SPPL eyes business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season

Homegrown contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) is eyeing business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season. The company holds licences for five brands: Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, Westinghouse, and White-Westinghouse.
SPPL is currently manufacturing air coolers, air conditioners, washing machines, and televisions for brands in India. It also intends to manufacture laptops in the near future. Speaking about capacity, SPPL’s current capacity to manufacture TVs is 7,00,000 units, which will increase to 2 million units once its new plant gets operational. For washing machines, the company’s manufacturing capacity is 200,000 units. While Marwah did not share the capacity for air coolers, he stated that the company is starting a new manufacturing plant by December this year. And for overall sales, 75 percent come from online, while the remaining 25 come from offline.
The company had also launched Kodak 43-inch QLED TV and 55-inch CAPRO TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, respectively. Even the Kodak 75-inch 4K QLED TV (75MT5044) with a starting price of Rs 89,999, features DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The television is also equipped with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus and In-built Chromecast and Airplay that support 1000+ apps.
