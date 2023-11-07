SPPL eyes business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season

Homegrown contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL) is eyeing business worth Rs 500 crore this festive season. The company holds licences for five brands: Thomson, Kodak, Blaupunkt, Westinghouse, and White-Westinghouse.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics, told Business Today, “Last year, we did an overall business of Rs 400 crores during the festive season. This year, we are aiming to do more than Rs 500 crore business during the same period.” He adds, “We did really good business in FY20-21. FY21-22 went flat in terms of business and sales. We witnessed a 35 percent jump in FY22-23. Since the beginning of this financial year, we have witnessed 100 per cent growth.”

SPPL is currently manufacturing air coolers, air conditioners, washing machines, and televisions for brands in India. It also intends to manufacture laptops in the near future. Speaking about capacity, SPPL’s current capacity to manufacture TVs is 7,00,000 units, which will increase to 2 million units once its new plant gets operational. For washing machines, the company’s manufacturing capacity is 200,000 units. While Marwah did not share the capacity for air coolers, he stated that the company is starting a new manufacturing plant by December this year. And for overall sales, 75 percent come from online, while the remaining 25 come from offline.

Of the overall product category, televisions contribute the largest share at 65 percent, which is followed by washing machines at 25 per cent, air conditioners at 8 percent, and coolers at 2 percent. To further boost the sales for televisions in India during the festive season, SPPL also introduced huge discounts on Kodak HD LED TVs, where the TVs were available at a starting price of Rs 6,499.

The company had also launched Kodak 43-inch QLED TV and 55-inch CAPRO TV during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, respectively. Even the Kodak 75-inch 4K QLED TV (75MT5044) with a starting price of Rs 89,999, features DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The television is also equipped with HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital Plus and In-built Chromecast and Airplay that support 1000+ apps.

