Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be available at 2 Fortis Hospitals from June 19

Private hospital chain Fortis Healthcare announced on Thursday the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be available at two of its hospitals from June 19 onwards. This is a part of Fortis Healthcare's limited pilot roll-out for the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. "The vaccine stock has been procured directly from Dr Reddy's Laboratories according to government guidelines," the firm noted in an official statement.

The two hospitals that are participating in the pilot roll-out of Sputnik V are Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram and Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The Sputnik V roll-out will later be extended to Fortis Hospitals spread across 11 cities in the country as part of the phase-wise pilot project. The price of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V has been set at Rs 1,145 per dose. The price has been set by the government and includes administrative charges.

About the vaccine rollout, Fortis Healthcare MD and CEO, Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi said, "Till date, our units were only providing Covaxin and Covishield. We are pleased to announce that Fortis, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, is among the first to provide a third vaccine option, with the dual objective of expanding and scaling up the vaccination drive and lowering the infection risks to future mutations of the virus".

"We urge all Indian citizens to vaccinate themselves and help make the drive successful -- only if we get ourselves vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviour, can the chain of infections and community transmission be broken. It is essential that we follow all recommended measures by the government to protect ourselves, our families and loved ones and prevent a possible third wave," he added.

Sputnik V is the third COVID-19 vaccine to have been granted emergency use approval by Indian drug regulators, the other two being Covishield and Covaxin.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing the COVID-19 vaccine globally and has partnered with Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Dr Reddy Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. Soon, the firm is expected to start manufacturing the vaccine in India itself.

