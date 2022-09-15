Start-up that dubbed ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech in multiple languages gets funding

Dubdub.ai, an AI-based web tool that enables audio/video dubbing in over 50 languages, has raised seed round funding of $1 million from Waveform Ventures and Accel Atoms.

Forward Slash Capital, Force Ventures and other marquee angel investors including Aprameya Radhakrishna (Founder, Koo); Nishant Mungali (Founder, Mindtickle); Deepak Anchala (Founder, Slintel); Swati Mohan (Ex-Head of Marketing, Netflix); Gaurav Kapur (Host and Actor) and Roshan Abbas (Actor, Director, Founder of Kommune) also participated in the round.

Dubdub.ai plans to use the funds to build technical expertise in the team, improve the platform offering while validating several use-cases for global customers.

Incidentally, Dubdub.ai was part of the first cohort of Atoms - a program by Accel India to support pre-seed start-ups with easy access to non-dilutive capital, mentorship from founders and operators, and a community to help them grow.

The dubbing platform, which was founded in August 2021 by IIT Kanpur alumni Anubhav, Rahul Sankhwar, Rahul Garg and Anchal Jaiswal, had localised the famous ‘Tryst with Destiny’ speech by Jawaharlal Nehru into multiple languages using its proprietary platform. The dubbed content was released in seven languages on the Moj app and garnered more than 300 million views in under three days.

Dubdub.ai enables audio/video dubbing in over 50 languages without any language expertise and hence dubbing becomes easier, faster and more cost-effective.

This assumes significance as countries across continents need multilingual content spanning sectors – start-ups, established enterprises, OTT, production houses -- to enable effective communication.

