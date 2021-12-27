Startup, investors mourn the demise of Nexus Partners co-founder, Naren Gupta





One of India’s prolific venture capital investors, and co-founder of Nexus Ventures, Naren Gupta, passed away on December 26. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden demise of Dr. Narendra Gupta, 73, Co-founder of Nexus Venture Partners on December 25th. He is survived by his wife, Vinita Gupta, and two daughters. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family in this very difficult time," stated the firm.



"Naren was a stalwart in the global technology and entrepreneurial ecosystems and a pioneer of Indian venture capital. He was a mentor and a close friend to all of us at Nexus and we will miss his passion, caring nature, and towering intellect," a Nexus spokesperson said.

Gupta, whose company Nexus Ventures, largely focuses on investing in Software-as-a-Service startups had put in $2 billion of capital till now. The veteran investor had backed startups including HyperTrack, H2O, and Postman. He has also made "unique cloud investments” in Aryaka, DimDim, Druva, mCheck, PubMatic and Snapdeal.



“Really saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Naren Gupta .He was a father figure to a generation of venture capitalists and founders. He embodied everything positive that a founder looks for in an investor, always backing founders unconditionally, especially when they were in a tough spot. Naren had incredible energy and his immense wisdom was enlightening and inspiring to an entire generation of founders who owe their careers to him. Always smiling and forever positive, he was the brightest light in many lives, including mine. I will miss our dim sum lunches, Naren. I will miss you. Om Shanti,” Snapdeal founder and CEO, Kunal Bahl said in a tweet.

Really saddened to learn about the untimely passing of Naren Gupta (@naren_nexus). He was a father figure to a generation of venture capitalists and founders. — Kunal Bahl (@1kunalbahl) December 26, 2021



"This is so sad! Indian startup ecosystem has lost an icon! I still remember his advice to the inaugural GSF cohort in SF: “Grow 15X, not 15%” My condolences to his family and @NexusVP team,” Rajesh Sawhney of GSF Accelerator tweeted.

This is so sad!



Indian startup ecosystem has lost an icon! I still remember his advice to the inaugural GSF cohort in SF:



“Grow 15X, not 15%”



My condolences to his family and @NexusVP team@suvirsujan @pratikpoddar @s_brij_verma @Anand_datta https://t.co/YaWFMdyjkH — Rajesh Sawhney (@rajeshsawhney) December 27, 2021

“We all lost a pioneer entrepreneur & a dear friend, Dr. Naren Gupta), who changed #Indian VC landscape with the fund he cofounded, Nexus @NexusVP. For me its much more personal, he'd funded my startup @Salorix in 2011. May his soul rest in peace #startupindia,” Santanu Bhattacharya, former NASA Scientist and academician said.

We all lost a pioneer entrepreneur & a dear friend, @naren_nexus (Dr. Naren Gupta), who changed #Indian VC landscape with the fund he cofounded, Nexus @NexusVP. For me its much more personal, he'd funded my startup @Salorix in 2011. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏#startupindia pic.twitter.com/SwKMmQGS2R — Santanu Bhattacharya (@SantanuB01) December 27, 2021

Before co-founding Nexus Venture Partners, Gupta was co-founder, CEO and President of Integrated Systems Inc (ISI) for a decade-and-a-half. He was associated with the firm until it became a public company and later was acquired by Intel.

Gupta also served as the Chairman of the Redhat (IBM’s software subsidiary) and had a Bachelor's degree in engineering degree from IIT Delhi, Masters in Science from California Institute of Technology and PhD from Stanford University.