State Bank of India Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 1%, NPA improves marginally

State Bank of India (SBI) on August 3 reported its results for the first quarter of FY25. The country's largest lender reported a marginal 1% rise in its net profit to Rs 17,035.16 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year. Its net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 16,884.29 crore. The net profit fell 17.7% on a sequential basis.

The net interest income (NII) in Q1FY25 stood at Rs 41,125 crore, as compared to Rs 38,905 crore in Q1 FY24.

Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio of the bank stood at 2.21% as of June 30, 2024, as compared to 2.24% as of March 31, and 2.76% on June 30, 2023. Net NPA of the bank stood at 0.57% as on June 30, as against 0.57% as on March 31, and 0.71% as on June 30, 2023.

In actual terms, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) for the June quarter stood at Rs 84,226 crore, which was 0.06% lesser than the previous quarter's Rs 84,276 crore.

Its NIM or net interest margins for its entire operations this quarter was at 3.22% as compared to 3.33% in the year-ago period. As for the domestic operations, NIMs were reported at 3.35% in Q1FY25, which was down 12 bps over 3.47% in Q1FY24.

Its operating profit for the state lender in the reported quarter was at Rs 26,449 crore, up by 4.55% on the YoY basis.

The bank's gross advances in the said quarter surged by 15.39% to Rs 38,12,087 crore in Q1FY25, which was Rs 33,03,731 crore in the April-June quarter in FY24. Total deposits grew by 8.18% on the YoY basis to Rs 49,01,726 crore as against Rs 45,31,237 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed at Rs 847.75 on Friday, down by 1.73%. The stock has gained 32.18% this year, so far.

