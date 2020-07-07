Supreme Court grants bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Unitech promoter Sanjay Chandra in a money laundering case. The real estate firm promoter has been in jail for the past three years (since 2017) in connection with a case of duping home buyers through two housing projects in Gurugram. Chandra has been granted bail to take care of his aged parents who are currently hospitalised.

The apex court was informed that both his parents are coronavirus positive and are admitted in ICU, Bar & Bench tweeted. A bail of 1-month was granted to Chandra. However, his younger brother Ajay Chandra, who is also languishing in jail, has been refused bail by the top court.

Chandra and his younger brother were arrested by Delhi Police for not developing a project for which they had received money from investors.

The case was registered against the duo on July 31, 2015 in compliance with a July 27, 2015 order passed by a Delhi court on the complaint of two Delhi residents. They had alleged that they were induced by the firm to book a flat in August 2011 in the residential project named 'Wild Flowers Country' in Gurugram for a total of Rs 57.34 lakh.

They had also alleged that after passage of the given period, the builder had not delivered the possession, adding that the firm, in connivance with others, cheated the public at large. Later, 173 more complaints were received against the firm for the same project which were clubbed with the original first information report (FIR).

The police claimed that around Rs 363 crore was collected by the firm, out of which over Rs 35 crore was received from 91 complainants who are part of the present complaint.

Also read: TikTok ban kills love between brands and micro influencers, but 'picture abhi baaki hai'

Also read: Govt removes face masks, hand sanitisers from essential commodities list