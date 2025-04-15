Swiggy Signs MoU with Labour ministry to post gig jobs on NCS Portal, aims to create 12 lakh options

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy and the Ministry of Labour & Employment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, enhancing employment linkages in the gig and logistics sector through the National Career Service (NCS) portal. This collaboration is set to integrate Swiggy's gig opportunities directly onto the NCS portal, providing real-time, verified job postings.

Under the MoU, Swiggy will post verified delivery, logistics, and support roles directly onto the NCS portal through real-time API integration, ensuring seamless job listings and application tracking. The focus will be on inclusive hiring, with targeted efforts to promote opportunities for youth, women, and flexible work seekers.

Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted this as a "win-win model," where Swiggy gains access to a diverse, skilled talent pool while enhancing job visibility for seekers across India. The NCS portal, with over 1.25 crore active job seekers and 40 lakh registered employers, plays a crucial role in workforce mobilisation.

The MoU marks a significant step in extending the NCS portal's reach into the fast-growing gig economy, offering flexible and location-based opportunities to millions of young people. Swiggy's commitment includes mobilising over 12 lakh job opportunities in the next 2–3 years through the portal.

Swiggy’s Chief of Corporate Affairs Dinker Vashisht hailed the move as a model for public-private synergy, saying it would enhance access to structured onboarding, digital empowerment, and worker welfare schemes.

Vashisht noted: "Swiggy’s journey showcases how digital entrepreneurship can transform livelihoods. This MoU will empower job seekers and align with our commitment to inclusive growth in the new-age economy."

The integration between Swiggy and the NCS portal will be API-based, ensuring seamless application tracking and real-time job postings. The partnership aims to support structured onboarding, digital empowerment, and raise awareness of worker welfare schemes. Dr. Mandaviya also emphasised the government's vision for the NCS as a one-stop solution for employment, skilling, and counselling, capable of hyperlocal job matching and supporting both domestic and international placements.

As part of a series of agreements with private sector employers and platforms, this MoU exemplifies a holistic approach to bridging the gap between job seekers and employment opportunities. The Ministry of Labour & Employment plans to continue engaging with private entities to foster an enabling ecosystem for India’s diverse workforce. The NCS portal's dynamic platform is expected to further integrate into the gig and platform economy, supporting varied employment outcomes across sectors.

Swiggy's Pyng

Earlier in the day, Swiggy announced the launch of its AI-powered app 'Pyng', marking the company's expansion into professional services. Described as an online marketplace, Pyng aims to cater to the growing needs of urban consumers who struggle with finding reliable professionals. The app will connect users to verified experts in various fields such as health & wellness, finance, astrology, event planning, travel, education, and more.

Through the utilization of advanced AI technology and a carefully curated network of professionals, Swiggy aims to provide a more efficient and trustworthy platform for users to access verified services. Additionally, Pyng will offer a money-back guarantee to users who do not find value in the services provided.