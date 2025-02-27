'Good jobs must exist at...': X user urges big firms to expand into tier 2, 3 cities to transform entire generations

In India’s smaller cities, the job crisis looms large, driven by limited industrial diversification and a lack of opportunities compared to metro hubs. With local economies dependent on traditional sectors and small-scale industries, many young and educated job seekers find themselves with no choice but to migrate.

A social media user recently sparked a conversation on this issue, advocating for big firms to set up offices in tier 2 and tier 3 cities to create local opportunities and curb migration.

“Big companies need to set up offices in poorer states! The first step is changing mindsets — people need to believe that good jobs exist in their own cities,” the user, by the identity of Gagan Sharma, posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Citing his hometown of Ludhiana as an example, he argued that if major IT firms like TCS or Infosys established offices there, it could change generations. “Right now, most leave for abroad or take up blue-collar jobs in small MSMEs. There’s little motivation to study hard because they’ve never seen opportunities around them,” he added.

Drawing from history, he pointed to Ludhiana’s transformation into India’s bicycle hub after companies like Avon and Hero Cycles set up factories there decades ago. “That’s the power of opportunity — one move can change an entire region!” he emphasized.

The post resonated with many, reigniting the debate on how corporate expansion into smaller cities could reshape India’s economic landscape.

India's job crisis is a growing concern, driven by a mismatch between the workforce and available opportunities. While millions enter the job market each year, employment generation struggles to keep pace, especially in non-metro cities. The reliance on traditional sectors, automation replacing low-skill jobs, and a lack of industrial diversification further worsen the situation. Youth unemployment remains high, with many educated graduates either underemployed or forced to migrate in search of better prospects.