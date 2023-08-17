Swiggy partners with Gogoro for adoption of electric vehicles in last-mile delivery

Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Taiwanese firm Gogoro, a technology major in battery-swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities.

Gogoro and Swiggy will provide a seamless path for riders to adopt sustainable electric transportation and improve their business efficiency, Gogoro founder and CEO Horace Luke said.

"Partnering with Swiggy, a leading player in the industry, to provide access to Gogoro Smartscooters and battery swapping is essential in successfully transforming India’s urban fleets to electric," Luke said.

He also said that accelerating the electric transformation of India's hyperlocal fleets is a top priority for Gogoro and the country's national and city governments.

Swiggy Head of Operations Mihir Shah said, "This partnership with Gogoro is another key step in our commitment to creating greener and cost-effective solutions for our delivery fleet."

"Gogoro's battery swapping technology represents a new generation of electric refueling that has proven successful on a mass scale for last-mile delivery, and we look forward to working with them to transform hyperlocal deliveries to be more sustainable and efficient in India," Shah further said.

In 2021, Swiggy announced its commitment to cover 800,000 kilometers every day through EV deliveries. Gogoro platform delivers a two-wheeler battery swapping system that enables delivery operators to manage their fleets and deliveries more efficiently and sustainably.



