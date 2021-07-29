Swiggy rolls out SOS button for delivery partners

Bengaluru-based online food delivery platform Swiggy has boosted its arsenal to help its food delivery partners in times of emergency. The services announced by Swiggy include SOS button on the Swiggy Delivery Partner app, granting loss of pay support to partners unable to work due to medical emergency on-duty, training partners in immediate emergency assistance and emergency cards.

Food delivery app Swiggy's hotline service for its delivery partners will now be available round-the-clock at the tap of a button to provide assistance from the moment of receiving the call till the case is closed completely. Through this SOS button, a user can connect to the local police or ambulance services nearby.

Besides the SOS feature on its app for delivery partners, Swiggy's delivery partners who are unable to work due to medical emergencies while on duty will get loss of pay support apart from hospitalisation and insurance support.

Select delivery partners under each hub will soon be certified in providing immediate emergency assistance to anyone in need until concerned services come at the spot.

Delivery partners will also be equipped with an emergency card comprising details like blood group, emergency contacts, medical conditions and other important information that can be used in case of an emergency.