Tata Elxsi, Lenovo partner to offer XR solutions, metaverse as service

Tata Elxsi and Lenovo, on Tuesday, announced a partnership to develop smart Extended Reality (XR) solutions for enterprise and engineering applications. Both companies through this partnership aim to offer end-to-end solutions and services for customers using Lenovo’s smart XR devices in both large and small office and industrial settings.

Tata Elxsi, in a press release, said that this partnership “will enable enterprises to deliver immersive Digital Transformation solutions. These span across Engineering Design & Modeming, Maintenance & Repair, Remote Collaboration, Worker Safety & Training etc., and help to save cost, improve efficiency and enhance next-level productivity.”

Aditya S Chikodi, Business Head and General Manager of Design & Innovation, Tata Elxsi, said, “It brings us great pleasure to collaborate with Lenovo to develop immersive solutions and champion disruptive innovation in new technologies.”

XR is an umbrella term which covers topics like Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality, and everything in between.

“AR/VR technologies foster outcomes around remote collaborations to improve productivity, enhance customer experiences and help get products faster to the market. Tata Elxsi and Lenovo are together working in helping forward-thinking customers scale into the next big wave of immersive experience – The Metaverse and accelerate the adoption of XR,” Chikodi added.

Lenovo, on the other hand, brings hardware and software expertise with its smart XR platform ‘ThinkReality,’ which provides a “scalable, and streamlined path from proof of concept to productivity for enterprise and engineering AR/VR applications,” as per the company statement. It can also “transform work in office and industrial settings, and are meant for both large and small businesses”.

Vishal Shah, General Manager of Commercial AR/VR, Lenovo, said, “Speed-to-solution is going to give firms first-mover advantages in the emerging enterprise Metaverse. The ThinkReality portfolio of solutions offers better pathways to deployment and scalability for the enterprise by providing the right fit of hardware, software and services from Lenovo and Tata Elxsi”.

Tata Elxsi’s Design2Reality practice brings together a team of experts - solution architects who consult, specialists who interact technically, and technologists who deliver solutions to customers.

Tata Elxsi’s this practice also brings expertise in design and content development, Metaverse as a service, systems integration, managed services support, and infrastructure support to help deliver use cases for industries across Manufacturing, Automotive, Healthcare and Transportation.