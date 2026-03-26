SpaceX is preparing to file its initial public offering (IPO) prospectus with regulators later this week or next, according to a report by Reuters, citing a person with direct knowledge of the plans. Advisers involved in the process expect the Elon Musk-led company to seek more than $75 billion, which would make it one of the largest IPOs in history, said the report.

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The allocation for individual investors could exceed 20 per cent, though the final structure remains undecided. The potential listing coincides with growing investor interest in the space sector, driven by lower launch costs, expanding satellite networks, and rising demand for orbital data centre infrastructure.

Shares of Elon Musk companies like Rocket Lab, Planet Labs and AST SpaceMobile rose between 3 per cent and 4 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday. A SpaceX IPO could attract Tesla’s retail investors alongside traditional space investors, potentially unlocking new capital for aerospace and space infrastructure firms. Tesla shares also managed to post gains of nearly a per cent.

Founded in 2002, SpaceX is the largest private space company in the US and conducts more launches annually than any other company worldwide, serving as a key indicator for the commercial space industry.

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Its reusable Falcon 9 rockets and Starship programme have transformed launch economics, while its Starlink satellite network has established itself as a major player in space-based broadband services.

SpaceX’s IPO ambitions are linked to its long-term goal of developing orbital infrastructure, including data centres in space, a concept gaining momentum amid rising demand for AI computing power. Last month, SpaceX acquired Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI in a deal that valued SpaceX at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion, added the report citing a source.