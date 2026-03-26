‘Embarrassing for all of us’: Shashi Tharoor says he is unhappy that Pakistan is leading the Iran war mediation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said things are not looking very good right now, and that it is rather embarrassing for the country that it is Pakistan that is leading the mediation with Turkey and Egypt to end the Iran war. Tharoor said this is not what he supported the government’s restraint for.

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Tharoor said, "Right now, sorry to say that things are not looking so good. It is a bit embarrassing for all of us. One of the reasons that I supported the government's restraint and silence on this Iran war was because I hoped that the government would use this to create a space for peacemaking and be a leading voice for peace, as the prime minister has often said India should be. But ironically, we see that it is Pakistan apparently that is leading the effort with Turkey and Egypt to do mediation. So obviously, I can't be happy about that."

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: On Rahul Gandhi's statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "Right now, sorry to say that things are not looking so good. It is a bit embarrassing for all of us. One of the reasons that I supported the government's restraint and silence on… pic.twitter.com/AqcbpKrh1G — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2026

Pakistan is emerging as a potential host for the negotiations, thanks to its reputation as a relatively neutral player with longstanding ties to Iran's Islamic Republic as well as its renewed ties with the US.

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If the talks proceed, it could raise Pakistan's global profile to levels not seen since its mediation helped pave the way for President Richard Nixon's 1972 visit to China. This follows over a year of relationship-building with Trump, involving diplomatic efforts and crypto-related deals.

Pakistan maintains direct communication channels with both Washington and Tehran, a situation unique at a time when such ties are frozen for most other countries.

Home to the world's second-largest Shi'ite Muslim population after Iran, Pakistan experienced nationwide protests following US and Israeli strikes that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the conflict's outset on February 28.

Analysts and security officials say Pakistan fears the Iran war could spill over into its territory. The country, engaged in conflict with the Afghan Taliban, has also faced fuel disruptions caused by the Iran war.

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Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has developed a close relationship with Trump aimed at repairing years of mistrust. Pakistan recently joined Trump's Board of Peace shortly after Munir met the former president in Davos.

Since the conflict began, Pakistan has actively engaged in diplomacy, shuttling at least half a dozen messages between the US and Iran, according to official sources. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed the offer of talks on Tuesday, with officials from both countries possibly meeting in Islamabad by the end of the week.