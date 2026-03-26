Stock market holiday today: NSE, BSE closed for Ram Navami 2026

NSE, BSE holiday on Thursday on Ram Navami 2026: Trading on Dalal Street will take a pause today on account of Shri Ram Navami. Action on the benchmark indices will resume on Friday (March 27).

Equity, derivatives, and currency markets will remain closed today. However, the commodity market (MCX) will remain closed in the morning but will open for the evening session.

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According to the BSE holiday calendar, there will be another market holiday this month on March 31, 2026 (Tuesday) on Shri Mahavir Jayanti.

Next week, market will also remain closed on April 3 on account of Good Friday.

On Wednesday, March 25, Sensex and Nifty rose for the second straight session on signs of relief in the West Asia conflict and improved global market sentiment.

Sensex gained 1205 points, or 1.63 per cent, to settle at 75,273.45, taking its two-day jump to 2,577 points while the Nifty climbed 394.05 points, or 1.72 per cent, to close at 23,306.45.