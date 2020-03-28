Ratan Tata pledges Rs 500 crore to fight coronavirus

As the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rises in India, Ratan Tata, Chairman Tata Trusts and Chairman Emeritus Tata Sons, has committed Rs 500 crore towards manufacturing of personal protective equipment, respiratory systems, testing kits, setting up modular treatment facilities and training of health workers, a statement issued by Tata Trust said.

"The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race... At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," the businessman tweeted, while attaching a statement from Tata Trusts.

He said that in this exceptionally difficult period, "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID 19 crisis".

"Today, The Tata Trusts continue their pledge to protect and empower all affected communities and is committing Rs 500 crore," he said.

Tata Trusts' contributions:

Personal Protective Equipment for the medical personnel

Respiratory systems for treating coronavirus patients

Testing kits for per capita testing

Setting up modular treatment facilities

Training of health workers and general public

Meanwhile, many other business tycoons have also made their contribution to the country's fight against the pandemic, here's the list:

Mukesh Ambani: India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani pledged to donate Rs 5 crore to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Furthermore, his Reliance Industries had also announced to enhance its production capacity, manufacture around 100,000 masks per day and a large number of protective equipment for health workers engaged in fighting coronavirus.

Anand Mahindra: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra offered to convert Mahindra Holiday resorts as temporary care facilities. He also said that the group would manufacture ventilators and pledged to give 100 per cent of his salary to the coronavirus fund for the next few months.

Anil Agarwal: Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal pledged Rs 100 crore to the coronavirus fund.

I am committing 100 cr towards fighting the Pandemic. #DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook & this is the time when our country needs us the most. Many people are facing uncertainty & I'm specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help pic.twitter.com/EkxOhTrBpR - Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 22, 2020

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: Founder of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma posted on social media that he is contributing his two months salary so that the company does not face any issues in remunerating employees.

Anita Dongre: Founder of House of Dongre and 'AND' clothing line, Anita Dongre pledged that she will help self-employed artisans and small vendors function better.

Manu Kumar Jain: Managing Director of Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain pledged to donate N95 masks and protective suits.