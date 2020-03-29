Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 positive cases in India cross 1,000 mark; global tally crosses 6.5 lakh

Coronavirus Live Updates: The total coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 1,000-mark as it enters the Day-5 of country-wide lockdown. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs website, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,008, including 47 foreigners and 80 patients who have been cured or discharged. The total number of deaths now stands at 19. Amid mass exodus of migrant labourers from New Delhi, Noida, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and other big cities, states governments are trying to make all necessary arrangements, including food, shelter and travel facilities. Meanwhile, the Modi government has started random contact tracing of COVID-19 suspects on mega-scale and dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are being set up in states. Globally, the number of positive coronavirus cases now crossed 6.5 lakh figure, including 30,879 deaths.

Check all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic on BusinessToday.In live blog

8.36 AM: New COVID-19 cases in MP

Five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh; 4 are from Indore & 1 from Ujjain. The cases from Indore are men of ages 40 years, 48 years, 21 years and 38 years. The case from Ujjain is of a 17-year-old female: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore.

8.35 AM: Migrants' kids should not died to starvation: Kailash Satyarthi

"Children of daily wage workers are facing serious problems. Even if 1 child is forced to die due to starvation or lack of medicines, then it'll be a blot on all of us. India should not leave 'Bharat' behind in this fight against COVID-19," says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

8.33 AM: Punjab seeks immediate release of GST compensation

In wake of COVID-19 crisis, CM Captain Amarinder Singh has sought urgent intervention by Union Finance Minister including immediate release of GST compensation arrears of Rs 2088 crores, specific only to Punjab as on 31/3/2020.

8.32 AM: 90,000 NRIs arrived in Punjab this month

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has written a letter to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan saying, "Punjab has maximum number of NRIs (Non-resident Indians) in the country & 90,000 of them landed in the state this month". The letter further states,"Number of COVID-19 patients are going to increase alarmingly. To combat this, Punjab requires additional funds of minimum Rs 150 crores from Government of India". - ANI

8.30 AM: Ambala reports 1st case

Ambala has reported its 1st positive case of coronavirus. A 21-year-old man is a resident of Ram Nagar village in Patiala, Punjab, on Ambala-Patiala border. He has recent travel history to Nepal. He was admitted to hospital on Mar26: Chief Medical Officer Ambala. - ANI

8.25 AM: Latest on coronavirus spread around world

Britain said 1,019 people had died by Friday afternoon, a rise of 260 on the total 24 hours earlier. The number of confirmed cases was 17,089 as of 0900 GMT on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen to 48,582 and 325 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.

Turkey halted all intercity trains and limited domestic flights on Saturday, as the number of coronavirus cases jumped by a third in a day to 5,698, with 92 dead.

Iran started an intercity travel ban, as its death toll rose to 2,378 on Friday. - Reuters

8.20 AM: US death count crosses 2,000

As the US death count crossed 2,000, doubling in three days, Trump said he might impose a quarantine on New York and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut to protect other states that have yet to bear the brunt. The United States now has more than 120,000 confirmed cases, the highest figure in the world. - Reuters

8.10 AM: Spain reports 832 new deaths

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced stricter lockdown measures that will force all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks, as the government reported 832 new coronavirus deaths overnight. The latest moves to combat the virus in Spain, the second-worst affected country in Europe after Italy, will be approved at a cabinet meeting on Sunday and will last from March 30 until April 9. - Reuters

8.00 AM: Italy's coronavirus toll tops 10,000

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy barrelled past 10,000 on Saturday, a figure that made an extension of a national lockdown almost certain. Officials said 889 more people died in the previous 24 hours, the second highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21, and that total fatalities reached 10,023. Confirmed cases rose by about 6,000 to 92,472, the second-highest number of cases in the world behind the United States. Officials said the numbers would have been worse without a national lockdown. - Reuters