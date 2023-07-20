Tata Motors appoints Adrian Mardell as new CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

UK’s Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited, on Thursday said that it has appointed Adrian Mardell as Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term.

"Adrian Mardell previously served as the Interim Chief Executive Officer and has been an integral part of the JLR Board of Directors as the Chief Financial Officer for three years prior to his new role. This appointment is expected to bring continuity and stability to the leadership team," said Tata Motors in a regulatory filing.

In addition to this, JLR has also announced the appointment of Richard Molyneux as Chief Financial Officer. Richard Molyneux had been holding the position of Acting Chief Financial Officer since December 12, 2022. Prior to this role, he served as Finance Director, Operations at JLR for a tenure of six years.

These strategic appointments are part of JLR's efforts to ensure strong and experienced leadership to steer the company forward. The changes come at a crucial time for the automotive industry, and the company aims to leverage the expertise of the newly appointed executives to drive growth and innovation, said Tata Motors.

Recently, Tata Group announced that it will build an electric vehicle battery plant in Britain to supply its Jaguar Land Rover factories, delivering a major boost for a UK car industry in need of domestic battery production to help secure its future, reported Reuters.

Tata Group said that it would build its first gigafactory outside of India in Britain with an investment of 4 billion pounds ($5.2 billion), creating up to 4,000 jobs and producing an initial output of 40 gigawatt hours.

As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, JLR's leadership team remains focused on navigating challenges and capitalising on opportunities to maintain the company's position in the global market. With the fresh leadership lineup in place, stakeholders will be keenly observing the company's performance and future initiatives under the guidance of Adrian Mardell and Richard Molyneux.

