BT Exclusive: Tata Motors to explore better supply chain opportunities with Tata Group’s Assam chip plant, says Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors will be exploring opportunities such as better supply chain security after Tata Group unveiled the chip manufacturing plant in Assam last week, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, told Business Today at the sidelines of Tata Curvv.ev launch.

“Going forward, we’ll explore [collaboration] between the two companies (Tata Motors and Tata Group). The opportunities for us to have a better supply chain security for Tata Motors,” said Chandra.

Tata Motors, the country’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, launched Curvv.ev on August 7 at a starting price of Rs 17.49 lakh. The EV comes in two battery packs–45 kWh (kilowatt hour) and 55kWh (kilowatt-hour). Through the launch of Curvv.ev, Tata Motors is aiming to disrupt the mid-SUV segment.

Explaining the rationale behind the pricing, Chandra said that the rationale behind launching Curvv.ev was a combination of a higher range car which overcomes the need for charging infra for intercity drive.

“Price was only one aspect, the bigger aspect was addressing the residual barriers which are stopping the buyers from buying EVs? One big one was range anxiety and lack of charging infra as a combination. You can have a slightly lower range, but then you need charging infrastructure…. On top of that, we wanted to bring price parity. Just bringing the price parity is not what solves the problem,” said Chandra, adding that the company could have brought the pricing down by keeping a lower battery size but it wouldn’t have solved the problem.

With a 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack, the company is offering a claimed range of 514 km and 585 km, respectively on a single charge. Moving ahead, Chandra observes, that more products will have higher range and price parity with ICE models. “Over a period of time, as more and more cars get launched, the battery prices come down, localisation brings down the cost, etc, yeah, we will be able to bring cars with higher capacity also, so that will be the journey,” said Chandra.

Meanwhile, on the custom duty cuts on critical minerals such as lithium and nickel, Chandra said that there will be no immediate impact on the EV industry. “I see that it’s a long term direction for the EV industry. It's a signal for the cell manufacturer regarding the kind of support the government is ready to give. Right now cell manufacturing has still not started. It’s going to come on the back of PLI (production linked incentive scheme) and ACC (advanced chemistry cell), and you have so many projects which are ongoing, so those companies will benefit from that. So structurally, it’s an effort of the government to make the cell manufacturing super competitive as compared to the places otherwise, where it is made very cost effectively. So there is no immediate benefit that you will see...In the long term, it will definitely help in terms of bringing down the cost structure for the cell manufacturing industry,” said Chandra.