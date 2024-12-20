Tata Steel faces €27 million fine, withdrawal of its permit over emission norm violations in Netherlands 

Tata Steel faces a potential penalty of €27 million from the Dutch Environmental Service due to emissions violations at two of its plants in the Netherlands.

The company has been given eight weeks to significantly reduce emissions of harmful substances. If Tata Steel fails to comply, it may face fines up to €27 million. Dutch authorities have also warned that they may consider revoking the plant's permit if its coking gas factory 2 does not meet the legal standards within a year.

The Dutch Environmental Service has reported that harmful substances, including heavy metals and carcinogenic PAHs, are being emitted from the chimneys of Tata Steel’s coking gas plants 1 and 2.

According to a report published on December 19, inspections carried out in February and August found emissions at levels 20 times above the legal limit at factory 1 and five times above the limit at factory 2. The Environmental Service has given Tata Steel eight weeks to address these violations before a follow-up assessment.

In response, Tata Steel stated its commitment to improving the plants and expressed disagreement with the notification’s content and its underlying reasons. The company is seeking further discussions with the Environmental Service, the province, and other stakeholders.

“We find the way in which these decisions were made very painful,” the steelmaker statement said, adding that the factory “plays an important role in our continuity and our Green Steel plan.”

Both coking gas plants have been under increased scrutiny since 2023. Earlier this year, the Expert Group Health IJmond advised closing the outdated factory 2 to reduce safety risks. However, Tata Steel plans to keep the factory open until at least 2029. The Environmental Service has previously fined Tata for the release of toxic substances from the plant’s “raw coke” production.

The Environmental Service has stated that factory 2 does not meet legal requirements, and in October, it indicated that measures would be enforced. Tata Steel now has six weeks to submit a plan of action to bring the factory into compliance, with a year to implement the necessary changes. If the company fails to meet the legal standards within that time frame, the Environmental Service may revoke its license.