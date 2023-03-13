TCS marks its debut on Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers

Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said that it has been featured on the Forbes annual list of America’s Best Large Employers.

This recognition is based on an independent survey of 45,000 employees working for American companies with more than 1,000 employees.

“TCS has focused on creating an employee-friendly workplace that fosters innovation and empowers people to grow both personally and professionally. We will continue to invest in our people and culture to ensure that TCS remains one of the best employers in the US and around the world," TCS North America Chairman Suresh Muthuswami said in a statement.

The IT major claims to have hired over 21,000 people in the last three years and its diverse and engaged workforce of more than 45,000 people across the US, collaborates with global teams to help customers innovate, transform, and grow, the company said in a press note.

TCS boasts of clients from nearly half the Fortune 500 companies – in industries ranging from banking and financial services to retail, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, and travel.

The company further added that TCS has become a top employer and set the industry standard for talent retention by regularly investing in creating talent across the company through professional development initiatives and digital skills programmes.

In 2023, Fortune magazine recognised TCS in its list of the World's Most Admired Companies, CareerBliss included TCS on its 50 Happiest Companies of 2023 list, the Top Employers Institute appreciated the company’s effort towards building a diverse workforce and grooming the coming generation of America’s tech talent.

Recently, TCS was recognised as the top employer in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and South Africa by the Top Employers Institute for the year 2023. The company was lauded for its policies and investments in building a diverse workforce, with women making up 42 per cent of its local hires.

