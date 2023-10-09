TCS monitoring safety of employees stuck in conflict-hit Israel: Report

As the Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, Indian IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is closely monitoring the safety of its employees currently stranded in Israel, said a report on Monday.

As of April 2023, Tata Consultancy Services had around 1,100 employees in the country. The IT major started its operations in Israel in 2005, becoming the first Indian IT company with a presence in the Middle-Eastern country.

While the firm remains committed to the safety of their employees, the options for their evacuation are currently limited due to movement restrictions.

"We are monitoring , have been in touch with the HR officials there. We are helping them with their safety. There are some employees from India and their families," Mint reported quoting a senior TCS executive without revealing idenity.

Being one of the early movers in Israel when it comes to IT, TCS has several big-ticket projects, including government ones, in the country. One of the ongoing projects is Nimbus, in which the IT major was selected by Israel’s Ministry of Economy, Prime Minister’s Office, and Water Authority, to drive their cloud transformations.

The company also launched its Open Innovation program to promote research in Israel in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover this year. Moreover, TCS built the digital infrastructure for Israel's first fully digital bank in 2020-2021.

While it is believed that 15,000 to 18,000 Indians, including students and professionals, live in Israel, many IT firms work on specialised projects there.

Air India has arranged with Ethiopian Airlines to remove its employees from Tel Aviv, including flight crews. Due to escalating tensions, major worldwide airlines, including United Airlines, Delta, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Air France, Ryan Air, and Aegean Airlines, have either suspended or adjusted their flight itineraries in the region, according to Mint.

Meanwhile, Indian students pursuing higher degrees at prestigious Israeli universities await word from authorities.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel in the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years. Israel has imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.

