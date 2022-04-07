TCS, National University of Singapore team up to automate corporate governance

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with the Centre for Governance and Sustainability (CGS) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School to make corporate governance assessment quicker and more efficient.

This will contribute to the betterment of professional practices among institutions, government bodies and businesses in Singapore and Asia, TCS said in its press statement.

“The collaboration taps on the technology expertise of TCS and corporate governance insights of CGS in creating a new platform, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can acquire and process corporate governance data from various sources,” the company said.

“We are excited to partner with CGS in their digital transformation journey. TCS shares the same values and passion to build a culture of excellence in corporate governance and sustainability in Singapore and the rest of Asia,” said Ameet Nivsarkar, Country Head, TCS Singapore.

The new AI platform will reduce the time needed to collate the data when researchers are trying to retrieve certain information from company reports of different formats. This will encourage “fair comparison” of companies’ annual reports or sustainability reports, “freeing up time for researchers to do a deeper analysis of companies’ corporate governance practices”. It added that the platform can also generate information dashboards for quick data presentation.

“The collaboration with TCS will give CGS greater capability in evaluating corporate governance practices in a shorter time and on a wider scale. For example, we can assess more companies in Asia. Learning how these companies fare in corporate governance will produce valuable insights for investors,” said Professor Lawrence Loh, Director, CGS.