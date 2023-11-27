TCS partners with AWS on generative AI practices, will train 25,000 employees for certifications

Indian IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched its AWS generative AI practice, the company announced in an exchange filing on Monday.

Krishna Mohan, Deputy Head of TCS AI.Cloud unit said in a statement, “To make generative AI deployment effective and trust-worthy, we must approach the technology holistically across multiple dimensions including creativity, productivity, and business value. Drawing from all the investments we have made in building deep capabilities in generative AI, our strong partnership with AWS, and contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we help them take a comprehensive approach to realize the true potential of generative AI to drive their growth and transformation.”

The IT major has been investing heavily on generative artificial intelligence. The company has invested in foundation training of over 100,000 employees on generative AI. The IT services company is now focused on deepening their expertise further, including certification of over 25,000 employees on AWS generative AI services.

Vasi Philomin, Vice President of Generative AI at AWS, added, “Generative AI is one of the most transformational technologies of our generation, allowing organisations to reimagine their customers’ experience, increase employees’ productivity, and enhance overall business operations."

"AWS has been focused on making AI accessible to companies of all sizes and across industries, and by deepening the AWS and TCS relationship through the TCS generative AI practice, more customers can easily and quickly leverage and benefit from generative AI," the VP added.

The company further said in a statement that the new partnership will help customers uncover and classify organizational knowledge and abstract insights that optimize their business decision-making or create content.

Moreover, the resultant solutions significantly enhance customer experience and employee productivity. Further, to drive up productivity of its clients’ IT organizations, TCS will help them deploy Amazon CodeWhisperer to provide generative AI-powered code recommendations to developers directly, saving them the effort and enhancing the quality of their code.