TCS plans to hire 40,000 freshers amid coronavirus crisis

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire 40,000 fresh candidates from campuses across the country. Last year too, the IT major hired almost the same numbers of fresh employees. The recruitment plan comes even as companies, across the board, struggle financially amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

TCS also plans to double its US campus placement numbers at 2,000. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan last week said that the firm is selectively opening up lateral hiring given the positive demand environment. "We had indicated in the last quarter that lateral would be frozen due to the (Covid-19) uncertainty but honour all outstanding offers issued," he said at the post-earnings press meet last Thursday. Net profit of India's largest software services exporter fell 13 per cent sequentially to Rs 7,049 crore in the April-June period largely due to the coronavirus crisis hitting operations.

Other than TCS, firms such as Capgemini, Wipro and Cognizant had also recently promised to honour all campus recruitments made earlier in the year.

Meanwhile, according to a recent survey by Firstnaukri.com, the campus hiring has been hit across 82 per cent of colleges in India due to coronavirus. "The pandemic has hit placement prospects of the 2020 batch across 82% colleges. It has further impacted internship offers of 74% pre-final year students," said Sharad Sindhwani, Business Head, Firstnaukri.com.

According to the survey, of those who have job offers, close to 44 per cent reported that their joining dates have been delayed while another 9 per cent confirmed that their offers have been rolled back. Close to 33 per cent said that the employers are not responding to them on the status of their job offers.

