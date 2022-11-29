TCS to help Amazon Web Services launch quantum computing lab

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services has partnered with tech giant Amazon Web Services to launch a quantum computing lab on the latter’s platform.

Krishna Mohan, the Global Head of TCS’ AWS Business Unit said in a statement, “Our customers can jumpstart their quantum computing journey by taking advantage of the investments TCS has made in this powerful technology, backed by our strong partnership with AWS."

The company said in a release that their Quantum Computing Lab on the Amazon Web Service platform will help the latter develop and test business solutions and will also accelerate the adoption of quantum computing in the industry.

Moreover, the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon’s platform will offer a virtual research and development environment leveraging Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from AWS.

It is worth noting that TCS has been investing in quantum computing research for over four years. The company has also filed two patents in the field and is working towards developments in artificial intelligence, optimisation, cryptography, digital security, etc, as per a company statement.

Quantum computing is an emerging technology field that uses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that are too complex for classical computers.