'That's not random chaos': Pilot claims airline used domestic cancellations to push FDTL rollback

Chaos continued for IndiGo for the third consecutive day, as over 550 domestic and international flights were cancelled and delayed across multiple airports in the country due to "operational disruptions". As passengers continue to bear the brunt of cancelled and delayed flights, a pilot claimed that this is not random chaos but strategic.

Advertisement

He claimed that the domestic flights were the worst affected, as international flights were largely protected.

"Cancellations weren't random -- they were strategic. Domestic flights took the maximum hit. International flights were largely protected -- estimated to be less than 10% cancellations, mostly on connecting legs -- because these routes deliver USD revenue, higher yields, lower fuel uplifting costs, and cancelling overseas flights triggers tougher passenger compensation rules under foreign regulations and reputational issues," the pilot explained in a post on X.

The pilot, who goes by Griffin on social media, said that this was done to create visible pain for the flyers and public pressure in a bid to justify the pushback against the flight duty time limitations (FDTL) rules.

Advertisement

He claimed: "In short, they shielded profitable high-margin international routes and sacrificed low-margin domestic sectors, creating visible pain for flyers and public pressure — a convenient backdrop to justify a push for FDTL rollback. That’s not random chaos — that’s calculated strategic planning!"

🔵 cancellations weren’t random — they were strategic.



Domestic flights took the maximum hit.



International flights were largely protected — estimated to be less than 10% cancellations, mostly on connecting legs — because these routes deliver USD revenue, higher yields, lower… — Griffin (@6ESinger157593) December 4, 2025

The FDTL rules focus on the duration of pilots' duty, their flying hours and the number of night landings they may perform and the minimum rest they must get. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) revised these limits in January last year after a thorough review of fatigue reports and global standards.

Advertisement

The key changes as per these norms are 48 consecutive hours of weekly rest for pilots, night defined as 00:00-06:00 instead of 00:00-05:00, a limit of two night landings instead of six, no more than two consecutive night duties, and mandatory roster adjustments and quarterly fatigue reporting.