This is how Anand Mahindra will react when COVID-19 pandemic is finally over

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra like many is eagerly waiting for COVID-19 to finally end and he has a special reaction planned for when it does. The India Inc leader on Thursday tweeted a video to show his followers how he will react when it is announced that the pandemic has finally ended.

In the video shared by Mahindra on Twitter, a canine can be seen sitting on a couch and watching a soccer match. The dog seems to be deeply invested in the football match.

Though visuals of the football match are not visible in the video, what could be made out from the exhilarated commentator's

speech, which is audible in the video Mahindra shared, is that one of the teams is about to score a goal. When this does happen, the dog starts jumping with excitement and eventually falls off the couch and out of the recording camera's frame.

"I guess they're watching a soccer match. But I'm going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted…," Anand Mahindra wrote as the caption of the video.

I guess they're watching a soccer match. But I'm going to be just like that pooch when someone finally announces on TV that the pandemic is done and dusted... pic.twitter.com/IDpz6YFnQm - anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 9, 2021

Till now, the video shared by Mahindra has received over 80,000 views and over 5,000 likes. Netizens in their replies to Mahindra's tweet have started sharing funny canine-related videos of their own.

Here are a few:

Sometimes a human being cannot teach a human being as much as an animal teaches a human being. pic.twitter.com/67zFevWCHh - Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) June 9, 2021

And other , The friendship between " human and animal " #TheBestGift pic.twitter.com/oUQ3a1Px5R - Rajhanse (@rajhanse2) June 9, 2021

And , sometimes dog enjoy with music pic.twitter.com/itzDav1veE - Naval Sharma (@NavalSh21423304) June 10, 2021

Mahindra is known for his active engagement with his fans on Twitter and also for sharing lighthearted material on various topics. The Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman has over 8.4 million followers on Twitter.

