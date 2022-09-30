This top corporate exec of a bottling firm has important advice on improving ease of doing business in India

Varun Beverages, the second-largest bottling company of Pepsico in the world outside the United States, has plans to invest in the state of Uttar Pradesh going forward. Kamlesh Jain, executive director and chief operating officer, Varun Beverages, in an exclusive conversation with Business Today said that the company is going to do capacity building as per the demand forecast. Reflecting optimism on the outlook of the industry, he said that this year is good for the industry.

Jain talking about the ease of doing business said that earlier it used to take years to get land, licence, approval, but now it has improved massively. But still more needs to be done. He highlighted the problems with the national single window clearance system and said that the window has multiple problems as of now.

"A lot of mistakes are there, for the name it's a single window system, but it's more than that," he said. Jain went on to add that availability of power, land, cost of logistics, and cost of land are some of the problems in the way of ease of doing business.

The company is planning to invest in UP as per requirements and are developing capacity.

"We are doing capacity building; we can't give numbers as of now. I think this year is good for industry, not only ours but for other industries too forward," Jain told Business Today.

Throwing light on the investment coming in the industry, he said, "The economy is going through a change, industry is also growing, and investment is coming in our sectors, not only me, but our competitors are also investing money in manufacturing," he added.

