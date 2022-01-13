TVS Motor inks MoU with Swiggy to deploy EVs for food delivery

Online food delivery platform Swiggy has entered a strategic partnership with two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company to add more electric vehicles to its delivery fleet.

As part of an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between the companies, TVS Motor and Swiggy will test the implementation of the former's electric two-wheelers for food delivery and other on-demand services of the latter.

The two companies are exploring the co-creation of sustainable and comprehensive solutions for Swiggy's delivery partners. This will include working on customised packages like a need-specific product, flexible financing options and, connected services, TVS Motor said in a statement.

Also Read: New Year's Eve frenzy: Swiggy crosses 2 million orders and counting



"Our collaboration with Swiggy is a key step towards strengthening the electrification of mobility in food delivery and last-mile delivery services, furthering the easy adoption of EVs amongst customers. This also marks our foray into showcasing our commitment in the electric commercial mobility segment," said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President - Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

The commitment is to make deliveries spanning 8,00,000 kilometres per day through EVs by 2025, according to Mihir Rajesh Shah, Vice President Operations, Swiggy.

"This pilot with TVS will help us better understand the needs of the delivery fleet and the steps we can take to make our operations more greener and sustainable,' he noted.

Also Read: TVS Motor, BMW Motorrad expand partnership to manufacture electric vehicles in India

The partnership will help TVS Motor expand the presence of its TVS iQube Electric two-wheeler across all major cities by the end of the financial year.

The electric scooter is presently available in 33 cities, including Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Kochi and Coimbatore, the company said.

