New Year's Eve frenzy: Swiggy crosses 2 million orders and counting

Food delivery major, Swiggy has broken its previous year record of deliveries on New Year’s Eve by delivering 9,049 orders per minute. With this, Swiggy has locked an intense battle with Zomato by live tweeting the scale of operations taken on December 31.



“9049. not the first 4 digits of my number. the current food orders per minute. 130K users are active on the Swiggy app right now. that's almost 2x the capacity of Eden Gardens,” the food delivery firm tweeted.

By 9 pm tonight Swiggy crossed over 2 billion orders on its platform.

Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy took to Twitter reminiscing about the first New Year Eve of Swiggy as a company when it received 1 order every 3 minutes. “How times have changed. Love India’s hunger for more ,” he added.



“Over 1.5 billion orders , a wonderful tech team (which is handling our craziest demand yet!) and 6 years later, we are still looking for more iOS developers ,” Majety added.

With order volumes heading north on New Year’s eve, social media was all-in praises for the delivery partners who have been supplying food at the doorsteps while people have mostly kept indoors.



“Plans have been cancelled so everyone’s ordering in- please be kind to delivery execs, nights like these are intense and expectations are high. They’re doing their best to make your night awesome. Please tip generously and wish them a happy new year! A smile goes a long way!,” Product Marketing Manager at Swiggy said in a tweet.