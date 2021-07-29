TVS Motor profit rises to Rs 53 cr in Q1; records Rs 3,934 cr revenue

TVS Motor reported net profit of Rs 53 crore in the April-June quarter against the loss of Rs 139 crore during the same period last year.

The homegrown automotive manufacturer said its operating revenue stood at Rs 3,934 crore for the quarter ended June 2021 against Rs 1,432 crore in the same quarter ended June 2020.

TVS Motor, in a statement, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stand at Rs 274 crore for the first quarter of FY22 against negative EBITDA of Rs 49 crore in the first quarter of FY21.

With the gradual opening of markets, TVS Motor is optimistic about the domestic and international demand coming back to normalcy.

TVS Motor reported Profit Before Tax (PBT) before exceptional items of Rs 102 crore in the first quarter of 2021-22 as against the loss of Rs 190 crore in the first quarter of last year. TVS Motor, during the quarter, incurred Rs 30 crore towards COVID-19 related expenses and the same is shown as an exceptional item.

In addition to this, TVS Motor also stated the overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, registered 6.58 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021 as against 2.67 lakh units in the June quarter of FY21.

TVS Motor's motorcycle sales registered 4.05 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2021, against 1.19 lakh units in the same period last year. The company's scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2021 stood at 1.40 lakh units against the sales of 0.82 lakh units in the first quarter of FY21.

The company recorded its highest two-wheeler exports in this quarter at 2.90 lakh units compared to 0.70 lakh units in the quarter ended June FY21. Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review is 0.39 lakh units against 0.12 lakh units during the June quarter of FY21.

