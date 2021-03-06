TVS Motor to provide free COVID-19 jabs to employees, family members

Two and three-wheeler auto major TVS Motor Company has announced it'll provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all employees and their immediate family members. The vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. The beneficiaries will comprise employees from TVS Motor Company, Sundaram Clayton, TVS Credit Services, Sundaram Auto Components and Emerald Haven Realty.

R Ananda Krishnan, executive vice president, human resources, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication and mental wellness programmes. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavour to prioritise the health and safety of all our employees and their families."

In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions. TVS Motor Company closed Rs 1.70 or 0.27 per cent at Rs 620 on the NSE Friday.

Reliance Industries also said on Thursday that it will bear the coronavirus vaccine cost of its employees. Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani sent a mail to Reliance employees and said that they, along with their spouses, parents and children who are eligible to receive the vaccine would be covered.

Global IT giant Accenture and IT major Infosys has also said they would cover the coronavirus vaccine cost for all its employees and immediate family members enrolled in the medical benefits programme.

