Reliance to bear COVID-19 vaccine cost of employees; urges staff to get vaccinated

Reliance Industries has said that it will bear the coronavirus vaccine cost of its employees. It additionally urged its employees to get vaccinated. Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani sent a mail to Reliance employees, their spouse and parents and children who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

In a mail to the employees, Nita Ambani said, "Reliance will bear the full cost of vaccination for you, your spouse, your parents, and vaccine-eligible children. You and your family's safety and well-being is our responsibility. Mukesh and I truly believe that cherishing the health and happiness of our loved ones is what it means to be part of a family - the Reliance Family."

She said, "With your support, we will soon be able to put the pandemic behind us. Until then do not let your guard down. Continue to take the utmost safety and hygiene precautions. We are in the last stages of the collective battle. Together we must win and we will win," as mentioned in a report in ANI.

"Corona haarega, India jeetega," she said, concluding the letter.

This decision comes after Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani had assured that the company would plan vaccination for its employees and family members as soon as one is available.

Not only Reliance, global IT giant Accenture and IT major Infosys said that they would cover the coronavirus vaccine cost for all its employees and immediate family members enrolled in the medical benefits programme. "For employees who are eligible and choose to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, Accenture will cover the cost for the employee and their dependents who are part of our medical benefits program," said Rekha M Menon, Chairperson and Senior Managing Director, Accenture in India. "Infosys is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate employees and their immediate families as eligible under the guidelines given by the government of India and as per approved procedures and timelines. Infosys will cover the vaccination cost for the employee and immediate family as part of our focus on health and wellness," said company's chief operating officer Pravin Rao.

Also read: Accenture to cover cost of COVID-19 vaccine of its employees

Also read: Infosys to cover COVID-19 vaccination cost for employees, immediate family members