Uber appoints Prabhjeet Singh as new India-South Asia head

Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of Prabhjeet Singh as President of India and South Asia operations. Singh has been tasked with leading operations across India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. He will oversee the next phase of growth in the company's mobility business and ensure safety of riders and drivers across the three countries, the ride hailing platform said in a statement. His appointment is effective immediately, it added.

Singh was previously serving as Director Operations (India and South Asia) and Head of Cities. "I'm delighted to announce that Prabh is replacing me as Uber's new President for India and South Asia, one of our fastest growing and most strategic markets. Prabh is a passionate and innovative leader and has been instrumental in helping build Uber from the ground up and established our category leadership in the ride-sharing market," Uber Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific Pradeep Parameswaran said.

He exuded confidence that Singh will lead Uber India and South Asia on the path of profitability, further consolidate the company's partnership with public transport authorities, and expand ''Auto and Moto'' to the next batch of cities, and build iconic teams.

"Uber is an integral part of the fabric of our cities and as they start moving again, we have prioritised the highest standards of safety, sustainability and service that our riders and drivers expect of us," Singh said.

Meanwhile, Uber recently closed its office in Mumbai as part of a global move to consolidate operations, which would help it in reducing cost. The US-based company has decided to wind up as many as 45 offices around the world. The coronavirus pandemic-led countrywide lockdown has badly impacted its business globally, leading to consolidation of operations.

